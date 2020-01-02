Public say Corbyn a Bigger ‘Villain’ than Epstein

Corbyn’s astounding and unprecedented levels of unpopularity for a Labour leader have long been commented upon, but a new poll from Opinium helps contextualise just how poorly Corbyn is perceived by the public; being ranked by 29% as the ‘villain’ of 2019 – 1% higher than disgraced – now dead – paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He’s always said he’s in a battle with billionaires…

Corbyn can find some solace in Donald Trump’s easy victory in the villainy poll, taking 39% of the vote. Is Corbyn getting used to losing by double-digit losses yet?…

Boris, on the other hand, received 19% in the reciprocal ‘hero of 2019’ poll, with David Attenborough winning on 35% to Greta Thunberg’s second place of 21%. Will the elderly ever stop stealing Greta’s dreams…