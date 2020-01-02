Nandy Reveals She’s Not Keen on Keir

After a disappointing last-place showing in Sky’s YouGov Labour Leadership poll, Lisa Nandy has taken to passively-aggressively dunking on her colleagues via Twitter. The Leadership hopeful (who only rarely likes tweets) clearly found agreement with a very pointed tweet criticising first place Keir Starmer’s abysmal numbers with the working class ‘C2DE’ demographic.

Not all’s fine and Nandy in Labour land…

