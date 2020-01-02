Nandy Reveals She’s Not Keen on Keir

After a disappointing last-place showing in Sky’s YouGov Labour Leadership poll, Lisa Nandy has taken to passively-aggressively dunking on her colleagues via Twitter. The Leadership hopeful (who only rarely likes tweets) clearly found agreement with a very pointed tweet criticising first place Keir Starmer’s abysmal numbers with the working class ‘C2DE’ demographic.

Keirs numbers with Leave voters and C2DEs dreadful. But yay the ABC1s love him so 👍👍🙄https://t.co/OqgagVY71n — Ian Warren (@election_data) January 2, 2020

Not all’s fine and Nandy in Labour land…