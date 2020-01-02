MPs Receive Creepy Internal Anti-Brexit Leaflet

MPs have been welcomed back to their desks today by an incredibly creepy anti-Brexit leaflet. On the front is the name of just about every god in multiple languages. Every ‘o’ has been swapped for a smiley face and the unhinged text inside, urging MPs to stop Brexit, is full of bible quotes and text speak. Front and centre was a symbol famously adapted by Prince as his new stage name in 2017 – is he back from beyond the grave?…

The leaflet was sent in internal post to MPs, meaning it was not posted and had to instead be dropped off by a visitor within the building. Anti-Brexit activism is only getting more niche and weird…

Read the creepy leaflet in full:

Happy new year, MPs…