Khan Self-Promoting through TFL

Londoners received a curious email from TFL today, lavishing “the Mayor, Sadiq Khan,” with praise and informing readers of a further single fares freeze. How convenient, you’d think there was an election this year…

“The fares freeze is part of the commitment by the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, to make travel in London more affordable.”

What the email does not of course mention, is that return tickets are not frozen, season tickets continue to rise in price, and fare caps have risen by the maximum allowable amount. The single fares freeze has also been funded by cancelling upgrades to the Northern and Jubilee lines. Thanks for everything Sadiq…

UPDATE: Khan’s other transport announcement today is a policy that has been taken straight from the script of The Thick of It – a transport pass for carers. “Another one of Adam and Fergus’ pop up book of policies”…