Travelling through Heathrow, one keen-eyed holidaymaker spotted a private chauffeur holding a sign bearing the name of man of the people: Jeremy Corbyn. He wouldn’t be seen dead getting on the Heathrow Express…

There was once a time when Corbynites revered their leader for using the bus like the rest of us deserving masses, but 3 years so close to power clearly changes a guy.

Guido wonders what Greta would have to say about his new lifestyle…