Cummings Launches Hiring Spree

It’s early evening on the first day back to work of 2020 and Westminster for the most part remains quiet, until Cummings’s blog whirs back into life to launch a seismic hiring scheme to sweep away the cobwebs of Whitehall. Bring us your tired, your poor, your weirdos and misfits…

In the 3,000 word blog, Cummings puts the call out for a new generation of non-humanities graduates to move into the offices of power, including:

Data scientists and software developers

Economists

Policy experts

Project managers

Communication experts

Junior researchers one of whom will also be my personal assistant

Weirdos and misfits with odd skills

You can read the typically anarchic blog in full here, however some choice quotes include:

a new government with a significant majority and little need to worry about short-term unpopularity while trying to make rapid progress with long-term problems.

Those applying must watch Bret Victor’s talks and study Dynamic Land. If this excites you, then apply; if not, then don’t One of you will be a sort of personal assistant to me for a year — this will involve a mix of very interesting work and lots of uninteresting trivia that makes my life easier which you won’t enjoy. You will not have weekday date nights, you will sacrifice many weekends — frankly it will hard having a boy/girlfriend at all. It will be exhausting but interesting and if you cut it you will be involved in things at the age of ~21 that most people never see. I don’t want confident public school bluffers. I want people who are much brighter than me who can work in an extreme environment. If you play office politics, you will be discovered and immediately binned political journalists are still behind the 2016 tech, hence why so many fell for Carole’s conspiracy theories. People in SW1 talk a lot about ‘diversity’ but they rarely mean ‘true cognitive diversity’. They are usually babbling about ‘gender identity diversity blah blah’. What SW1 needs is not more drivel about ‘identity’ and ‘diversity’ from Oxbridge humanities graduates but more genuine cognitive diversity. We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole, weirdos from William Gibson novels like that girl hired by Bigend as a brand ‘diviner’ who feels sick at the sight of Tommy Hilfiger or that Chinese-Cuban free runner from a crime family hired by the KGB. If you want to figure out what characters around Putin might do, or how international criminal gangs might exploit holes in our border security, you don’t want more Oxbridge English graduates who chat about Lacan at dinner parties with TV producers and spread fake news about fake news.

Cummings concludes by saying:

I will use this blog to throw out ideas. It’s important when dealing with large organisations to dart around at different levels, not be stuck with formal hierarchies. It will seem chaotic and ‘not proper No10 process’ to some. But the point of this government is to do things differently and better and this always looks messy

The revolution will be blogged…