October: Boris Bowls Over the Doomsters

October was a big month for MediaGuido, however our most read story ventured well away from our traditional political base and instead turned to the world of sports, when Guido revealed exclusive photos of Ben Stokes choking his wife, having to pick up considerable slack from the unwilling sports journalists who had been refusing to besmirch the name of the then national hero.

In October MediaGuido also reported on two big firings, namely Peter Osborne and Owen Bennett.

Guido also won applause from Westminster’s resident broadcasters for finally taking the eternally irritating Steve ‘Stop Brexit’ Bray to task for his years of imposing himself in the back of interviews

Returning to the ongoing Brexit crises, readers were astonished to watch the EU President admits he was working with John Bercow to block No Deal. Meanwhile Downing Street got rather feisty in the final days of negotiations when claiming Merkel had killed the chance of a deal. Ultimately Boris stunned everyone in managing to re-open the Withdrawal Agreement and scrap the Backstop – something Rory Stewart then conceded an apology for after months of emphatic scepticism. Turns out he needed to believe in the bin a bit more…