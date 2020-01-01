July: A New Dawn Has Broken

July brought with it a new Prime Minister, and of course a very tough day for the punditocracy. Boris’ election was almost immediately followed by a brutal Cabinet re-shuffle with in total seventeen senior ministers either being fired or resigning. Night of the Blond Knives…

Bombastic first performance from the dispatch box as Prime Minister. Guido was the first to reveal that Isabel Oakeshott was suing The Guardian over a defamatory sexist smear against her. Soon afterwards the paper was forced to offer an expensive apology to the award-winning journalist.

The early signs were there (see above) that perhaps Jo Swinson was not a master strategist when she revealed that under no circumstances would she accept Brexit. “Bollocks to Voters” was her true slogan and they would later reply in kind…

New Green Party MEP Magid Magid discovered the sad true reality of Brussels.

Our headline “Met Police Slam Electoral Commission, Demolish Latest Loony Remoaner Lawsuit“ fails to convey the full contempt of the police for the fruitcakes that waged lawfare on Brexit. A theme that continued throughout the year…