December: Merry Brexmas

The finale of British Politics 2019 – indeed arguably of Brexit – did not disappoint; with Brexit secured and – at least in the eyes of the electorate if not the Labour Party – Corbynism dead and buried, the British public are entering the new decade with an abundance of optimism. Here’s to a stonking new decade…

The last days of the election were filled with all the twists and turns one would expect, not least Guido’s front page-leading exclusive of Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth admitting during a phone conversation that Corbyn would be a threat to national security and their dear leader was going to cost Labour the election.

The Abbotts also provided some extraordinary content, with Diane Abbott peaking on Election Day itself by wearing two left shoes at once (which, contrary to Corbynista claims, was entirely un-photoshopped), and earlier in the campaign with Guido’s exclusive that her son had been charged for biting a police officer.

Of course, Guido battled a sizeable hangover and lack of sleep to bring you post-election analysis, including our pundit of the night, Emma Dent Coad, the Corbynista breakdown, and one enjoyable observation that every single one of the defector MPs lost their seats. Although not quite as satisfying as watching Nish Kumar booed off stage…