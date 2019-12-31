May: May-day

After three failed attempts, a record number of ministerial resignations and failure to reach agreement with Corbyn, Theresa May finally announced her resignation on the 24th, the events leading up to her sudden announcement were swift and exciting, with Andrea Leadsom’s resignation arguably being the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Despite her announcement, Farage had precious little to celebrate, with a spate of milkshake attacks meaning at one point he was trapped on the Brexit Party battle bus as he hid from dairy-laden protestors. The Brexit Party did get on the front foot during the month, with Guido readers loving Farage attacking Marr’s ridiculous line of questioning in the run-up to the Euro elections, and Richard Tice suing an SNP MEP for libel.

The fallout from the Brexit Party’s Euro election victory was clear to see when Tories finally pulled their collective finger out and ditched May days later, but the Change UK blame game after their disastrous showing was great to sit back and watch. Almost as entertaining as when ChUKker Gavin Esler was torn apart on Politics Live for calling Brexiteers “village idiots”…