March: Brexit Crunch Time

As the presumed final Brexit deadline of the 29th March drew closer, the madness ramped up to, what were then, unprecedented levels. A petition to revoke Article 50 got six million signatures – many of which were repeat signatures or from foreign actors – and it wasn’t long before Guido unveiled the gruesome posts from the petition’s creator threatening to shoot May and how to buy “legal” guns. Remainers also launched a line of merchandise nobody was calling out for, including a ‘commemorative’ tea towel with dead Brexiteers on. This bust-up between Farage and Soubry is a good reminder of the anger between both sides, and was one of our most-watched clips of the month…

Despite not getting Brexit in March after 412 MPs voted to delay Brexit yet again, we did get a few laughs; not least from Dominic Frisby’s 17 million f**k offs, German comedian Henning Wehn on Question Time and a sidesplitting ruling from the court of appeal tearing apart every argument in lunatic remainer QC Jessica Simor’s case that May’s triggering of Article 50 was unlawful. We also got one of the best quotes of the year from an anonymous cabinet minister on Newsnight, who when asked what was going on with Brexit responded: “f*ck knows, I’m past caring”. Speaking for the nation at that point…