February: Brexit Party Gets Started

The Brexit Party only launched in February, won a national election in May and flamed out in December. It changed the course of history, pulling the Tories out of their rut, and convinced Tory MPs they had to install Boris. All in a few month’s work for Farage…

There was a raft of #DespiteBrexit news, with EU investors considering moving operations to the UK and Nissan continuing – and boosting – their operations (which surprisingly didn’t get the same attention as the project fear warnings car manufacturing would be wiped out by Brexit). It wasn’t all good news for followers of British politics, however, as we were subjected to nutty Cambridge professor Victoria Bateman constantly getting nude for Brexit. With Rachel Johnson also following suit…

On the topic of tits, February was also the month Corbyn finally settled on turning Labour into a second referendum party (the last time there was any inkling of decisiveness with his Brexit policy); the Independent Group was formed (whatever happened to them?); and former Scottish Tory MP Ross Thompson had to be removed from Strangers for groping male visitors. Reckless actions in an abundance throughout February…