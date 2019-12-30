January Highlights

A theme throughout the year was that whilst Question Time’s panels were consistently over-loaded with remainers the audiences overwhelmingly wanted to Get Brexit Done. There was also an amusing anecdote about Isabel Oakeshott and Diane Abbott on the train to Question Time which was popular with readers.

Brillo has had a good year, This Week might have gone, however his new interview show has had some impact. This was yet another attempt by Owen to redress his humiliations at Brillo’s hands. Judge for yourself who wins…