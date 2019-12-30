January Highlights


A theme throughout the year was that whilst Question Time’s panels were consistently over-loaded with remainers the audiences overwhelmingly wanted to Get Brexit Done. There was also an amusing anecdote about Isabel Oakeshott and Diane Abbott on the train to Question Time which was popular with readers.

Brillo has had a good year, This Week might have gone, however his new interview show has had some impact. This was yet another attempt by Owen to redress his humiliations at Brillo’s hands. Judge for yourself who wins…

December 30, 2019 at 1:10 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour activist in North West complains

“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.