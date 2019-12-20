Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes With Stonking Majority

It’s taken more than three years but a Withdrawal Agreement Bill has finally passed a second reading in the House of Commons, paving the way for the UK’s departure from the EU on 31 January 2020.

The numbers were:

Ayes – 358

Noes – 234

This became all but certain a week ago today, still, it is a hugely symbolic moment for a Government that has taken back control…

UPDATE: Six Labour MPs backed the deal, namely: 

  • Sarah Champion
  • Rosie Cooper
  • Jon Cruddas
  • Emma Lewell-Buck
  • Grahame Morris
  • Toby Perkins

Only 162 Labour MPs voted against the deal…

December 20, 2019 at 2:33 pm

Sketch Round-Up