Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes With Stonking Majority

It’s taken more than three years but a Withdrawal Agreement Bill has finally passed a second reading in the House of Commons, paving the way for the UK’s departure from the EU on 31 January 2020.

The numbers were:

Ayes – 358

Noes – 234

This became all but certain a week ago today, still, it is a hugely symbolic moment for a Government that has taken back control…

UPDATE: Six Labour MPs backed the deal, namely:

Sarah Champion

Rosie Cooper

Jon Cruddas

Emma Lewell-Buck

Grahame Morris

Toby Perkins

Only 162 Labour MPs voted against the deal…