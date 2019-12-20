Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes With Stonking Majority

It’s taken more than three years but a Withdrawal Agreement Bill has finally passed a second reading in the House of Commons, paving the way for the UK’s departure from the EU on 31 January 2020.
The numbers were:
Ayes – 358
Noes – 234
This became all but certain a week ago today, still, it is a hugely symbolic moment for a Government that has taken back control…
UPDATE: Six Labour MPs backed the deal, namely:
- Sarah Champion
- Rosie Cooper
- Jon Cruddas
- Emma Lewell-Buck
- Grahame Morris
- Toby Perkins
Only 162 Labour MPs voted against the deal…