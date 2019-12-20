SpAd Wages Revealed: Brassic Dom on Only Five-Figures

The Government has just released their Annual Report on Special Advisers, which details the wages of every SpAd in Whitehall. Guido has had an enjoyable time pouring over the details and has updated our comprehensive SpAd list to include their wages. Transparency is king…

The top earners work for Boris in No. 10, though brassic Dominic Cummings is still keeping to his old Vote Leave campaign rule that nobody gets paid more than £100,000. Quite a few departmental SpAds are raking it in too…

Read the full document with all pay grades here:

Annual Report on Special Advisers by Christian on Scribd