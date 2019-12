Laura Parker has quit as Momentum’s national coordinator. In an email to supporters last night she said “I’m leaving the Momentum staff team, I’m not leaving the movement.” Guido suspects she will be happy to avoid the post-election post-mortem. Guido is also willing to bet Momentum will be fined again by the Electoral Commission for their brazen flouting of the electoral spending laws.

Going through the archives Guido noticed the above clip. Lansman at least kept this promise…