Deputy Speaker Race Hots Up

With a stonking majority for the Government, the drama has been taken out of what were previously nail-biting votes like the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. The real frenzy of activity in the House is now around the Deputy Speakership election, due to take place almost as soon as MPs return to Parliament in the New Year – on Wednesday 8 January. Nominations close on Tuesday 7th.

Today Guido can reveal that Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill is also throwing his hat in the ring, hoping to pick up support from the new intake of northern Tory MPs. The MPs who are already quietly campaigning are:

Rosie Winterton

Nigel Evans

David Amess

Peter Bone

Eleanor Laing

Robert Goodwill

All three deputy speaker roles are up for grabs, with one guaranteed for a Labour MP, and at least one having to be held by a woman. Save for these provisions, the three candidates who poll highest under the Single Transferable Vote electoral system will all win a deputy speaker role. It currently looks like just one Labour MP will stand – Rosie Winterton – meaning the rest will be an inter-Tory bun fight. Put your bets in now…