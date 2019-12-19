Queen’s Speech Round-Up

Corbyn started the day off grumpy, and the Queen’s speech content clearly just angered the socialists more. Responding to the ceremony, John McDonnell astutely commented that “This is more pomp and ceremony”. Interesting takeaway from a gilded event involving Her Majesty…

So what was included in the first Queens Speech from a stonking Tory majority government in 30 years?

Bringing back and fast-tracking the Withdrawal Agreement

All other Brexit Bills, including trade, fisheries, immigration and farming

Enshrining NHS funding settlement in law, and a new NHS worker visa

Cutting highstreet business rates

Increased schools funding

Longer sentences for terrorism and espionage

Establishment of a constitution commission

Anti-vexation prosecution of veterans bill

Employment rights overhaul, including preventing all-out rail strikes

Abolition of DExEU upon Brexiting on 31 January

Fund the NHS, harsher sentences for terrorists – what’s not to like?…