Queen’s Speech Round-Up

Corbyn started the day off grumpy, and the Queen’s speech content clearly just angered the socialists more. Responding to the ceremony, John McDonnell astutely commented that “This is more pomp and ceremony”. Interesting takeaway from a gilded event involving Her Majesty…
So what was included in the first Queens Speech from a stonking Tory majority government in 30 years?
- Bringing back and fast-tracking the Withdrawal Agreement
- All other Brexit Bills, including trade, fisheries, immigration and farming
- Enshrining NHS funding settlement in law, and a new NHS worker visa
- Cutting highstreet business rates
- Increased schools funding
- Longer sentences for terrorism and espionage
- Establishment of a constitution commission
- Anti-vexation prosecution of veterans bill
- Employment rights overhaul, including preventing all-out rail strikes
- Abolition of DExEU upon Brexiting on 31 January
Fund the NHS, harsher sentences for terrorists – what’s not to like?…