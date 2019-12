In an excruciating interview on the Today Programme this morning new Labour MP, former Ken Livingstone advisor, and friend of this site Claudia Webbe repeatedly refused to back up her claim that Labour’s policies were popular. When repeatedly pressed on her claim that Labour’s 2019 manifesto was well received, despite contributing to the party’s worst electoral defeat since 1935, Webbe started talking about “mass media and newspaper corporations.” Zero lessons being learned…