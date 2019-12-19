Corbyn Appoints English MP as Shadow Scottish Secretary

In an interesting tactical move, Jeremy Corbyn has today appointed Tony Lloyd as his Shadow Scottish Secretary. Lloyd was born in Trafford, went to university in Nottingham, and currently represents Rochdale in Parliament. He has never lived in Scotland.

The appointment comes despite Lloyd simultaneously serving as Corbyn’s Shadow Northern Irish Secretary, and Labour’s Ian Murray clinging on to his Edinburgh South seat. Tony Lloyd is expected to work closely with the leader of Scottish Labour, Richard Leonard, who was born and raised in Yorkshire. Is it any wonder Labour’s former stronghold of Scotland now returns only one Labour MP?…