2019 Election: For the Many, Not the Brew

Number Cruncher Politics have, as their name would suggest, crunched the numbers, and discovered the Tories benefitted from much larger swings in constituencies with no or few Starbucks than those with lots of them. Labour’s campaign must have come to this realisation latte…

Labour’s Costa-ly manifesto saw them perform less poorly in the seven constituencies with over seven Starbucks (even though the Tories just about held on in some); Birmingham Ladywood, Chelsea & Fulham, Cities of London & Westminster, Holborn & St Pancras, Kensington, Manchester Central, Glasgow Central. Cities has 64 Starbucks branches alone. These facts will surely be grounds for reflection in Labour’s post-election review…

The newly-discovered analysis backs up the previously-found correlation between Remain-voting areas and Pret-a-Mangers

If any co-conspirators want to plot Greggs branches with Tory Gains, please email in the results…