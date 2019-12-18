The Battle for Deputy Speaker

Now the dust has settled around the Speakers’ election and Lindsay Hoyle has been returned unanimously to the post, adding to his impressive two-day record in the previous Parliament.

His elevation leaves the Deputy Speaker post of Chairman of Ways and Means vacant. This is always elected from the opposite side of the House from which the Speaker was elected. There are now two principal candidates: Eleanor Laing and Nigel Evans…

The race is particularly spicy given Laing and Evans’ history. Laing replaced Evans when she took up her current role as a more junior Deputy Speaker in 2013, filling the space left by his resignation after being accused of sexual assault. Guido hears Laing privately told multiple MPs she would stand down for Evans if he was acquitted in his trial. Evans was acquitted of all charges in 2014, however Laing stayed on…