SNP MP Crosses Fingers During Swearing In

Presumably, he also had his fingers crossed when claiming a vote for the SNP was only anti-Brexit, and not a vote for independence…

December 18, 2019

Quote of the Day

Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:

“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”

