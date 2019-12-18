SNP MP Crosses Fingers During Swearing In

t
Presumably, he also had his fingers crossed when claiming a vote for the SNP was only anti-Brexit, and not a vote for independence…
t
Presumably, he also had his fingers crossed when claiming a vote for the SNP was only anti-Brexit, and not a vote for independence…
Expelled Tory MP, Richard Benyon, on the short three-day Programme Motion for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill:
“Whether you had three days, three weeks or three months debating this, you would not hear one original argument that we hadn’t otherwise heard in this process…”