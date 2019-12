According to the Taxpayers’ Alliance the average household will spend £1,344 on Christmas gifts, travel, socialising and alcohol. As a result, a UK household will pay an average of £212 in tax on their festive spending. The total Christmas tax bill will come to £5.9 billion, that is £5.9 billion that could have been spent on taxpayers’ choices rather than the choices of state bureaucrats. Did Guido mention we’re out for our team’s Christmas lunch?