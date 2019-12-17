Post-Election Polling Roundup Not Good for Labour

A torrent of post-election polling is now filtering through from the major pollsters and there is a lot to digest.

Firstly on the question of how people actually voted, YouGov and the Times have drilled down into the big vote gains the Tories got, not least from:

The working class

With huge swing from DE voters, flipping a labour lead of 8% in 2015 to a Tory lead of 13% on the 12th

Tory remainers and Labour Leavers

With Boris holding onto 65% of Remain Tory 2017 voters – despite what the likes of Hessletine and Hammond claimed; and taking 33% of Labour’s 2017 leave voters

Younger voters

Corbyn still won most of the youth vote, but the Times with YouGov have worked out the crossover age at which more people vote Tory than Labour was eight years younger than in 2017, having fallen from 47 years old to 39.

Post-election polling on leader favourability also sees Corbyn plummet by 11 points, down to net -50. Good news for Swinson therefore as she is no longer the least popular figure in British politics – thriving on a mere -44%. Meanwhile Boris has seen a small boost of 1% up to -11. Keep an eye out as Corbyn’s approval sinks to new depths while he stays in office until next March…

Hat-tip: The Times