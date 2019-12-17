Lisa Nandy’s Leadership Pitch

Before a single MP had even sworn in, Lisa Nandy was up and making a not-so-subtle pitch for the leadership of her party. The hotly-touted potential candidate rose to propose her constituency neighbour Lindsay Hoyle for Speaker. To be fair to her, it was a funny, well-pitched and well-received speech…

Drifting a little from the topic of the Speakership, Nandy spoke about the “communities that have just sent shockwaves through the political system”, and reached out to the Labour left by referencing Laura Pidcock’s line that “this place reeks of privilege.” She also did not pass up the opportunity to get in an ‘I told you so’ line in “Many of us have known for some time that the system in this place is not working… we can feel the ground crumbling beneath our feet.” Quick of the block…