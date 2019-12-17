It Was Uri What Won It

Celebrity spoon bending ‘psychic’ Uri Geller had been telling audiences that he would use “telepathic powers” to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister. Geller, who was born in Israel and now lives in Berkshire, told an audience in Jerusalem in January that “I have no problem in saying he [Corbyn] is an antisemite.” At the same event, when asked about the prospects of Corbyn winning power, Geller claimed “With all my telepathic powers I am not going to let that happen.” Just eleven months later, his magic seems to have worked…

In an eccentric video yesterday, Geller presented former DWP Secretary Stephen Crabb with the spoon that stopped Corbyn becoming Prime Minister. He claimed that the spoon used to belong to Golda Meir, fourth Prime Minister of Israel, and should now be presented to Boris.

In a previous stunt that also turned out correct, in March this year Geller wrote an open letter to Theresa May saying that he would “not allow” her to lead Britain out of the EU.

“I love you very much but I will not allow you to lead Britain into Brexit. As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this – and believe me I am capable of executing it. Before I take this drastic course of action, I appeal to you to stop the process immediately while you still have a chance.”

To be fair he didn’t say anything about stopping Boris delivering Brexit and now Britain is set to finally leave in just 45 days. Who needs Paul the Octopus when we have Uri the telekinetic anti-Corbyn psychic…