More Distrust the Beeb than Trust It

Those who do not trust the BBC to tell the truth now outnumber those who do, according to new polling by YouGov. Those saying they trust BBC News journalists “a great deal” or “a fair amount” has fallen from 51% to 44%, whilst the proportion of Brits with “not much” or no trust at all in the BBC has risen from 41% to 48%. Excluding those without a view, those numbers rise to the golden 48:52 …

With the Tories now seriously reviewing the archaic licence fee, it looks as if something more radical than simply the proposed decriminalisation of non-payment could turn out to be more popular. Competition drives up quality…

Tags: ,
December 17, 2019 at 2:18 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.