More Distrust the Beeb than Trust It

Those who do not trust the BBC to tell the truth now outnumber those who do, according to new polling by YouGov. Those saying they trust BBC News journalists “a great deal” or “a fair amount” has fallen from 51% to 44%, whilst the proportion of Brits with “not much” or no trust at all in the BBC has risen from 41% to 48%. Excluding those without a view, those numbers rise to the golden 48:52 …

With the Tories now seriously reviewing the archaic licence fee, it looks as if something more radical than simply the proposed decriminalisation of non-payment could turn out to be more popular. Competition drives up quality…