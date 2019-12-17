Cowley Demolishes Corbyn as New Statesman Purges Far Left

New Statesman editor Jason Cowley took to the airwaves today on PoliticsLive to denounce Corbyn and stand by his paper’s decision to endorse no party during the election, encouraging tactical voting favouring female anti-Tory candidates instead. After flirting with Corbynism, the New Statesman is keen to reassert itself as a mainstream publication…

Nowhere is this more clear than in the case of Grace Blakeley – Corbyn outrider, television regular, and until recently the New Statesman’s economics commentator. Blakeley has, in the last few days, been appointed as a staff writer for the far left Tribune magazine instead. She was purged by Cowley…

Earlier this year, before he was demoted following a hatchet job on Roger Scruton, the then joint deputy editor of the New Statesman George Eaton hired Blakeley in a move Guido hears was designed to spite Cowley. Now it seems the tables have turned…

December 17, 2019

