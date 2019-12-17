Chris Williamson’s Epilogue

While Chris Williamson may have lost his seat, it isn’t stopping him campaigning. He’s released a video blaming Corbyn’s defeat on a “hostile foreign government“. Can you guess which one?

No prizes for guessing it was Israel. Invokes memories of when the Canary had to downsize after their ad revenue collapsed and blamed it on political Zionists…

He’s still on the loony left-wing circuit with his “Democracy Roadshow“, campaigning to defend Corbynism and “stop the witch-hunt“. He lost his Derby North seat to the Amanda Solloway, a Tory. He lost his deposit. Guido can’t recall any sitting MP ever losing their deposit before…