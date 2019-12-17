Bray’s Final Shouty Hurrah

Like the Japanese soldier who kept fighting for 30 years after the Second World War had ended, Westminster’s favourite tinnitus-inducer Steve Bray is back outside Parliament today, for what he claims is his final hurrah. As usual, his hurrah is aggressively noisy…

Donned in a new, more funeral-esque grey hat, draped in a black and white flag, Bray is “mourning the death of democracy”. Not everyone is as depressed as Mr Stop Brexit though…

When asked, Steve couldn’t tell Guido what his plans are for January 31st but the Remainer protesters are seemingly revelling in the idea that “now you’ll have to take responsibility” for Brexit – Something Brexiteers have been asking for for three years. Similarly, Steve will now have to take responsibility for paying for his £6 million Westminster pad

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

