Boris Promises ‘People’s Cabinet’

Boris has convened his first post-election cabinet meeting where he promised to be working an action packed “24 hours a day, working flat out”. Is he trying to beat Thatcher’s record of just four hours of sleep per night..?
Comments
Labour activist in North West complains…
“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”