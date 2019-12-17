Andrea Jenkyns Gives ‘Stop Brexit Steve’ a Christmas Sock

Brexit Hero Andrea Jenkyns braved the rain and the Remainer rabble outside Parliament this afternoon to deliver a Christmas gift. Flanked by Sue who has been protesting in favour of Brexit outside Parliament for the last year, Andrea delivered Steve Bray a House of Commons sock. Now he’ll finally be able to heed the Prime Minister’s advice and put a sock in it…

December 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm

