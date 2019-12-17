Andrea Jenkyns Gives ‘Stop Brexit Steve’ a Christmas Sock

Brexit Hero Andrea Jenkyns braved the rain and the Remainer rabble outside Parliament this afternoon to deliver a Christmas gift. Flanked by Sue who has been protesting in favour of Brexit outside Parliament for the last year, Andrea delivered Steve Bray a House of Commons sock. Now he’ll finally be able to heed the Prime Minister’s advice and put a sock in it…
Labour Adverts Were Misleading | C4 Factcheck
Why Corbynistas Can Never Admit They’re Wrong | UnHerd
Bursting the Blob | Douglas Carswell
Is Thatcherism Dead? | ConWoman
Workington Man Victorious | Sun
Tories Explore House of Lords Reform | FT
Labour’s Life After Corbyn | Katy Balls
Did Greta do a Corbyn? | Steerpike
David Lammy for Labour Leader | Rod Liddle
One Nation Boris Analysed | Rachel Sylvester
Who is Nimco Ali? | Times
Blue Collar Conservatism Unleashed | Esther Mcvey
