What are the Twelve Exporters of Christmas?

Heathrow Airport is the UK’s largest port by value. It’s the export hub of choice for thousands of British small businesses, in every corner of the UK, shipping goods year round – and especially at this busy time of year. But who are they? What are they putting in the bellyholds of the planes we fly on?
From popcorn-purveyors to tyre-providers, every year Heathrow celebrates twelve British businesses exporting through the airport and creating huge value for their local communities and economies. Flying the flag for global Britain… congrats!
In fact, over 144,000 tonnes of Christmas cargo – that’s the equivalent weight of 68 London Eyes – is expected to fly through Heathrow during the holiday season.
Scroll through for this year’s Twelve Exporters of Christmas…
- MOWI takes Scottish Salmon from Fife to 28 countries worldwide
From Honolulu to Houston, from Chicago to Chengdu, and Taipei to Toronto. They’ve enjoyed 25% year-on-year volume growth in their exports.
- Scanlite’s LED screens herald from Blackpool and are being shipped to fast-growing international markets
Scanlite’s LED screens’ destinations include the UAE, Dubai, Russia, Hong Kong and even Australia. We’re delighted they’re looking to export more from Heathrow going forward.
- Handmade gourmet popcorn by Joe & Seph’s, headquartered in Watford, rely on airfreight for the majority of their exports
Joe & Seph’s, who started making their popcorn in a family in kitchen in London, now have customers across the world. This year they began exporting to Singapore, shipping twice a week.
- More excellent snacks created by Savoursmiths, based in Duxford
Savoursmiths have witnessed a 100% increase in the value of their exports. Customers as far afield as Bermuda and New Zealand enjoy their delicious flavoured crisps.
- Cornish tea from Tregothnan’s worldwide sales through Heathrow have grown 21%
Would you believe, tea gardens in Cornwall are now the largest in Europe with 85% more tea now being planted to cope with growing demand from abroad! It appears Japan is particularly keen on British tea – Christmas export orders are up from last year by over 60%.
- The famous Walkers shortbread heralds originally from Aberdeen
Walkers, a 120-year-old family business founded in the Scottish Highlands, now exports to over 100 countries and their exports have been steadily increasing year on year.
- Airboss, provider of puncture-proof tyres, based in Cheltenham
Over 70% of their sales are now exported, and they have just appointed a new dealer for the Balkans. Watch this space – they’re now looking to expand into the mining sector.
- Reading’s Kymira Sport make innovative infrared sportswear
Kymira’s wears are now available on every single continent with orders flying to the USA every single week.
- Tanya Baxter Contemporary is a London-based art dealer servicing collectors all over the world
Buyers from Hong Kong, China, the USA, Australia and the Middle East are able to appreciate their carefully sourced art.
- Farah Qureshi Jewellery – handmade in London too – has steadily grown exports
The American market is Farah’s main export destination from Heathrow.
- Miller, a leading manufacturer and exporter of excavator attachments, home is in Cramlington
15% of Miller’s power tools are exported by airfreight, and this has grown by around 5% since last year.
- And one of the most unique businesses we’ve worked with – Reza Wood Design, based in Glasgow, recycle whisky barrels and turn them into gifts and furniture!
New destinations for Reza Wood Designs this year have included Switzerland and Luxembourg.