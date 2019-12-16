Thornberry To Sue Caroline Flint

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has announced she has instructed solicitors and taking legal action against Caroline Flint for her claim that Thornberry told a colleague “I’m glad my constituents aren’t as stupid as yours.”

Thornberry, who previously resigned after appearing to mock a house in Rochester with an England flag and white van outside, announced that she asked Flint to retract the comment by the end of the day, but Flint did not. Labour’s internal battles are not soothing over any time soon…

