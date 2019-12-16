Starmer’s Leadership Campaign Stalls

Guido spotted last week Keir Starmer was already planning for life after the inevitable disastrous election by taking to the stage as guest of honour at the Labour for a People’s Vote Christmas Reception. Was the perfect place and time to set in motion a leadership election…

Unfortunately for London-based remainers, it looks like Keir’s leadership plans are being rethought – as he’s pulled out of the event. Wouldn’t have anything to do with widespread agreement in the party that betraying Labour leavers was a key part of why Labour crashed?