Toggle navigation
Ken Livingstone’s Still Denying Labour Anitsemitism
9:37 am
John Bercow Orders Italian
9:17 am
Rich’s Monday Morning View
8:50 am
View All
Labour Suffers Because Literal Communists Get Too Much Airtime
Yesterday
Boulton on Cameron
Labour Has Won the Twitter War, Again
View All
People’s Vote R.I.P.
Brexit, Actually
People’s Vote Campaign Ask Electoral Commission to Investigate Themselves
View All
Brexit Party’s Head of Digital Strategy Left Two Weeks into the Election
Tories Buy MargaretBeckett.com
Anti-Uber Unions Fund Sadiq’s Election Campaign
View All
Green Party Can’t Answer How They’ll Pay for £1 Trillion Spending Commitments
Hoyle Promises to Rip Up Bercow’s Remainer Reforms
Commons Broke Tradition to Deny Bercow Automatic Peerage
View All
Extinction Rebellion Glue Themselves to the Lib Dems’ Electric Bus
Boris Ignores Channel 4
Labour’s 2 Billion Trees Plan Leaves No Room for Homes
View All
Ken Livingstone’s Still Denying Labour Anitsemitism
9:37 am
Flint: Thornberry Said She’s Glad Her Constituents aren’t as Stupid as Mine
Yesterday
McDonnell: Next Labour Leader Should be Female and not from London
Yesterday
View All
Rich’s Monday Morning View
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
More
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
December 16, 2019 at 8:50 am
Front Page
Next Story
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Boris’s Babies: Young, Fun and Working Class
|
Times
Knighthood for Nigel
|
ConWoman
Labour Must Show Humility
|
CapX
What Happens to Ex-MPs?
|
Spectator
I Forgive my Nazi Accusers
| Steve Baker
Get Ready for ‘Blame the Jews’, Round Two
|
Telegraph
Boris Must Launch a Whitehall Revolution
| Nick Timothy
Boris’s Tory Transformation
| Robert Colvile
Reckoning for Corbyn’s Poison Deserved
| Juliet Samuel
Corbynista’s Hate Reciprocated
| Dan Hodges
Profile: It’s Boris Johnson’s Britain Now
|
Atlantic
Bloomberg Politically Censoring Journalists
|
Mail
Bloomberg Politically Censoring Journalists
|
Mail
How Left-wing Journalism Failed
|
Unherd
Irish Media Doesn’t Understand Brexit Britain
| John McGuirk
How LBC Captured the Political Zeitgeist
|
FT
The Sun Says
|
Sun
Buzzfeed
Fails to File Accounts
|
CityAM
What Will be 2019’s Portillo Moments?
|
Spectator
Election ASMR
| Asa Bennett
Sweeney Was Sacked After HR Complaint
| Mark Di Stefano
Banks & Cadwalladr in High Court
|
Press Gazette
New Statesman
Withholds Labour Support
|
New Statesman
LibDems Suspend Staffer Over Forged Email
|
C4 News
Irish Media Doesn’t Understand Brexit Britain
| John McGuirk
Time To Reverse EU Style Local Democracy
| Radomir Tylecote
Banks & Cadwalladr in High Court
|
Press Gazette
Tactical Voting Sites Confusing & Useless
|
Guardian
Amber Rudd Campaigning Against Tories
| Harry Cole
Brexit Didn’t Cause all our Divisions
|
UnHerd
Barnier Likes Tweet Calling Corbyn ‘Notorious Racist’
|
Sun
There is no £50 Billion Bonus from Cancelling Brexit
|
CC
Barnier Liked Tweet Claiming Corbyn is Racist
|
Scram
Labour Ofcom Complaint “Sky is Pro-Brexit”
|
New European
Disgusted Brexiteer of Tunbridge Wells
| Michael St George
With Lib Dems and Lying, It’s Go Big or Go Home
|
Telegraph
Why the Tories are Forking Out on YouTube
|
New Statesman
CCHQ’s Meme Machine
|
New Statesman
Nude ‘Playboy’ Photo Has Been Mainstay in Testing Tech
|
1 0
Politics in the Time of Web 1.0
|
Medium
Tories’ Low Adspend is for Good Reason
| Douglas Carswell
Tories Spending Much Less Than Labour Online
|
CapX
Hoodwinking Online Guerrilla War
| Rachel Sylvester
LibDems Suspend Staffer Over Forged Email
|
C4 News
Leak Raises ‘Spectre of Foreign Influence’
|
Reuters
Uber’s Fate Should be Left to Consumers
|
1828
Anti-Science Narratives Must Be Stopped
|
1828
50 Most Important Websites
|
Popular Mechanics
What Happens to Ex-MPs?
|
Spectator
The Sun Says
|
Sun
Boris Highest Earning MP Last Year
|
Byline Times
Non-Apologies & No Shows
| Robert Shrimsley
How to Humanise Westminster
|
UnHerd
No Sane Person Wants to be an MP
| Isabel Hardman
Bercow’s Last Day Sketch
| Michael Deacon
Remain MPs: Spare Me the Sobs
| Iain Martin
Keith Vaz’s Suspension May Last Only 3 Days
|
Times
Corbyn’s Desperate Excuses
| Michael Deacon
The A-Z of this Rotten Parliament
| Nick Timothy
Vote Forecast Points to Johnson’s Deal Passing
|
FT
UN’s ‘Woke’ Climate Propaganda Insults Science
|
Telegraph
Large-Scale Tree Planting ‘No Easy Task’
|
BBC
Activist Stabbed Woman Wearing Fake Fur
|
Metro
Everything They Say About Climate Change Is Wrong
|
Forbes
Last Chance for Venice
|
Times
EU’s Corrupt €60 Billion CAP
|
NY Times
Hypocritical Green Party’s Digital Manifesto
|
TechRound
Albatross Round Attenborough’s Neck
|
ConWoman
Johnny Ball Attacks Climate Hysteria
|
The Courier
The End is Nigh (Again)
|
ASI
Europe’s Diesel Disaster
|
Vox
British Inventor’s 1,500 Mile Battery
|
Mail on Sunday
Reckoning for Corbyn’s Poison Deserved
| Juliet Samuel
Corbynista’s Hate Reciprocated
| Dan Hodges
Profile: It’s Boris Johnson’s Britain Now
|
Atlantic
Bloomberg Politically Censoring Journalists
|
Mail
How Left-wing Journalism Failed
|
Unherd
We’ve Dodged Marxist Bullet, I Smell a Rat
| James Delingpole
109 New Tory MPs
|
ConservativeHome
Welsh Tories Set for Levels Last Seen in 1900
|
Cardiff Uni
Election is About Identity, Not Money
| Simon Jenkins
Profile: Boris’s Blundering Brilliance
| Andrew Sullivan
Corbyn Shared Office with IRA Bomb Maker
|
Mail
Banks & Cadwalladr in High Court
|
Press Gazette
Search
Tip offs:
020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Momentum founder Jon Lansman:
“I don’t think Jeremy will overstay his welcome”.
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
More
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Owned & Published by Global & General Nominees Limited.
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2019.
Privacy Policy
/
About
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.