Parliament Tells MPs to ‘Check Their Privilege’

New intake MPs are having their induction today, and along with their offices, computers and other paperwork have been told by parliamentary authorities to check their privilege. They’ve even been given handy ‘oppression wheels’…

A document handed out to new MPs tells them that “recognising your privilege makes it easier to acknowledge and address ways different experiences affect your interactions with others”.

One MP reacts: “Parliament itself is – thanks to Bercow – part of the cultural problem. You can be robust on lecherous bastards who are bad bosses without reducing us all to David Brent”

The worksheet tells our new representatives ‘privilege’ is “the right to say or write something without the risk of incurring punishment or legal action”. Something every MP has by virtue of being an elected MP…