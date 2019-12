John Bercow’s retirement isn’t harbouring the glamour and prestige he may have hope for. After being thoroughly dismayed on the Sky Election Night Show by the Tory majority, he’s showing off his pro-European credentials. By practising his Italian…

He also brandished his love of Roger Federer… and shouted ‘order’ quite a bit more.

Perhaps Bercow and Sally are thinking of moving to Italy – they’d certainly enjoy the bunga bunga parties…