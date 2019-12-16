Ian Blackford Celebrates Tory Victory

The SNP had a lot to be cheerful about on election night, winning 48 out of 59 Scottish seats; Westminster leader Ian Blackford had even more reason to pop the champagne. The ongoing £45 million takeover of Commsworld – the Edinburgh-based internet provider of which he is a non-executive chairman – would have had to be scrapped if Corbyn entered Downing Street. Spiting Blackford may have been the only legitimate reason for backing Corbyn…

According to his register of interests, the bore of Westminster earns over £1,000 a month from his position, as well as owning over £70,000 in shares in the company. Under Corbyn’s plan to provide free full-fibre broadband to everyone, British broadband providers would have been nationalised. It’s often said the SNP are just tartan Tories…

While the good news was double for this SNP MP, the Tories’ Kirstene Hair got a double dose of bad news on election night, when one Tory simply remarked of her defeat, “Oh well, there goes the intellectual powerhouse of the Tories’ – a comment seemingly based on a previous visit of her’s to Kent when she asked whether Churchill still lived at Chartwell. Even more lack of sympathy can be found in bucket loads with another Scottish Tory who lost their seat, after apparently putting in only two hour’s campaigning a day…