New speaker Lindsay Hoyle is taking his time to move in to the Speaker’s House, and with good reason, Guido understands. The entire luxury residence is having to undergo an intense deep clean after a decade of inhabitation by Bercow. Guido hears much of the ornate Pugin furniture has been scratched by cats, and the place is in such a bad state that one table has had to be removed entirely because it is so damaged. Did Bercow’s anger get the better of his furniture..?