50% of UK Vote Meghan Markle as ‘Most Unfairly Treated Person’ Award 2019

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has had the unfairest year of them all? According to 50% of Brits polled, Her Royal Highness Meghan Markle is this year’s most unfairly treated person. The barrage of media abuse and criticism aimed at the Duchess of Sussex has led her to top this year’s list of Unfairly Treated People.
The research was commissioned by online casino PlayOJO, who surveyed over 2,000 UK adults*, as well as working with a panel of media experts** across the world of entertainment, sport and politics. The results were pooled and analysed to reveal the UK's celebs that have been put under the cosh in 2019.
The carefully selected list has revealed the Top 10 Unfairly Treated People of 2019:
- Meghan Markle
- Ant McPartlin
- The Queen
- Greta Thunberg
- Alex Hollywood
- Joe Gomez
- Johanna Konta
- Amber Gill
- Megan Rapinoe
- Oprah Winfrey
The general public responded in-line with the political media expert, who shared the opinion that the Duchess of Sussex has had a rotter of a year: “Meghan’s received a rough time from Britain’s press this year, criticising her every move, even suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father.”
Ant McPartlin was second in line as the most unfairly treated person of the year. The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star has had a tough time but seems to have got himself back on track after his ex-wife and her fans were keen to prevent him from moving on with his life.
The Queen has also been acknowledged for her strife this year, managing her duties and family diligently, just as Greta Thunberg has received backlash on her efforts to protect the planet and drive awareness around climate change.
Sports people have not escaped the whip as Joe Gomez was booed- off at Wembley after being scratched by a teammate, and Megan Rapinoe scalded for trying to bring gender equality to the fore.
A spokesperson for PlayOJO said "We're keen to re-address the 2019 balance and not only acknowledge her tumultuous year, but offer her some respite. Whatever you think of Meghan Markle, the majority of us Brits clearly agree on one thing – she's had a pretty tough year. Ever since her relationship with Prince Harry became public, she has become the victim of severe and often unjustified criticism. It's no surprise the nation thinks she's been the most unfairly treated person of 2019"
PlayOJO will donate £500 to the Smart Works charity, where Meghan is the Royal Patron.