Wes Streeting Tears into Corbyn and Burgon

They’ve had everything they wanted in this election, they had the leader they wanted, the NEC they wanted, the manifesto they wanted, they even had the Brexit policy they wanted and they had the headquarters they wanted says Wes Streeting of Corbyn, Burgon and the outriders. Streeting says the Labour Party has to relearn the painful lesson that “hard-left politics” does not survive contact with the voters. Wes Streeting says the party needs to return to the mainstream. Unfortunately for Wes, the mainstream of his party has gone far to the left.

A disgruntled Labour staffer emails:

Party staff were divided into two camps during this election. Those who had fought election campaigns before 2017, and repeatedly warned that the data pointed to massive losses, and those whose political education starts and ends with Corbyn, who believed blind faith and winning the Twitter war would see Jeremy propelled into Number 10. There was an unprecedented mis-allocation of party resources. Activists were being bussed to no-hoper seats and concentrated in London until a fortnight ago. Staffers with no organisational experience, but the requisite ideological purity, were handed senior paid campaign roles. There was a total lack of control as Momentum directed their volunteers to seats where Momentum activists were standing.

There is very little of silver linings here, except that the lions share of antisemites and their defenders will not be sat on the green benches in Westminster. Of course, the likes of Jones, Sarkar, Bastani, Blakeley and Lansman will refuse to own the failure. Cognitive dissonance pays handsomely when the broadcast media are booking talking heads willing to shamelessly parrot the Corbyn line. A share of the loss is theirs, they helped construct the fantasy and enforce hardline adherence to the dogma, and they should now be honest with party members about the part they played.