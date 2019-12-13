People’s Vote R.I.P.

It is Guido’s sad duty to report that the People’s Vote is no more, it has shuffled off this mortal coil and it will now abandon this existence, such as it was. For all the millions of pounds spent and the hundreds of thousands of Waitrose customers who marched, it failed spectacularly. The 52% who voted yesterday to get Brexit done, again, won…

People’s Vote say they will “now refocus its campaign to concentrate on vital social issues that this government must urgently prioritise in its Brexit negotiations. We will remain a grassroots campaigning group who will act on issues of social inequality.”

So yet another centrist organisation will be borne from the ashes of the People’s Vote database just as it rose from Stronger In. We wish them well…