Lib Dem Leadership: Runners and Riders

If you’ve just woken up, Guido has the joyful task of informing you Jo Swinson hasn’t become Prime Minister. From bullishly calling the election along with the Tories and SNP, to running a presidential-style campaign before they realised their leader would end the campaign less popular than Corbyn. Now, as a result of losing her own seat to the SNP, Swinson has stood down and a leadership contest is underway. Guido brings you the runners and riders…

  • Ed Davey – 10/11
    • Former leadership candidate. Would the Lib Dems be desperate enough to go for someone they thought was worse than Swinson?… 
  • Layla Moran – 2/1
  • Wera Hobhouse – 9/1
    • Born in Germany, she’s big on the Brexit message. Although that doesn’t matter now does it…
  • Sarah Olney – 16/1
    • Former MP, weird looking, failed to spell the name of her constituency accurately on her flyers, fired by Vince Cable. A record to be proud of…
  • Alistair Carmichael – 14/1
    • An MP since 2001 and someone about whom there are no further interesting facts. Maybe the public forgetting about the Lib Dems would be an improvement on active distain…
  • Tim Farron – 33/1
    • Perhaps he feels he wants to give it a go again…
  • Christine Jardine – 16/1
    • Scottish. One of the Lib Dem’s most competent media performers. A statement that means basically nothing…
  • Jamie Stone – 20/1
    • Previous practice attempt with Lib Dem youth #LetsGetStoned campaign. Being stoned might help put people in the mindset to vote Lib Dem…
  • Wendy Chamberlain – N/A
    • Unlike her Prime Ministerial namesake, this Chamberlain scored a victory against nationalists last night. Not the highest bar of victory given she only had a 2-vote SNP majority to beat…
  • Daisy Cooper – N/A
    • Another rare Lib Dem gain from last night. After a lot of googling it looks like she previously campaigned with the ‘Save the St Albans Pubs’ campaign for two-and-a-half years. Appropriate as leading the Lib Dems will lead you to drink…
  • Munira Wilson
    • Honestly not a clue about this one. 

An unenviable task for Lib Dem members – get ready to start comparing beige with other tinges of forgettable beige…

December 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm

