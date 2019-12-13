All the Defector MPs Lost Their Seats

Research by the BBC’s Laurence Sleator has shown that all 18 MPs who defected in the last Parliament then stood again for this one failed in their endeavours to be re-elected to the House of Commons. Two even lost their deposits…
Liberal Democrat Losers
- Angela Smith
- Chuka Umunna
- Phillip Lee
- Luciana Berger
- Sarah Wollaston
- Antoinette Sandbach
- Sam Gyimah
Independent Losers
- Frank Field
- David Gauke
- Dominic Grieve
- Anne Milton
- Chris Williamson (Lost deposit)
- Ivan Lewis (Lost deposit)
- Gavin Shuker
- Roger Godsiff
Tigger Losers
- Anna Soubry
- Mike Gapes
- Chris Leslie
Turns out voters don’t take too kindly to party-hopping democracy dodgers when their time comes…