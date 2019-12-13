All the Defector MPs Lost Their Seats

Research by the BBC’s Laurence Sleator has shown that all 18 MPs who defected in the last Parliament then stood again for this one failed in their endeavours to be re-elected to the House of Commons. Two even lost their deposits…

Liberal Democrat Losers

Angela Smith

Chuka Umunna

Phillip Lee

Luciana Berger

Sarah Wollaston

Antoinette Sandbach

Sam Gyimah

Independent Losers

Frank Field

David Gauke

Dominic Grieve

Anne Milton

Chris Williamson (Lost deposit)

Ivan Lewis (Lost deposit)

Gavin Shuker

Roger Godsiff

Tigger Losers

Anna Soubry

Mike Gapes

Chris Leslie

Turns out voters don’t take too kindly to party-hopping democracy dodgers when their time comes…