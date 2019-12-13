All the Defector MPs Lost Their Seats

Research by the BBC’s Laurence Sleator has shown that all 18 MPs who defected in the last Parliament then stood again for this one failed in their endeavours to be re-elected to the House of Commons. Two even lost their deposits…

Liberal Democrat Losers

  • Angela Smith
  • Chuka Umunna
  • Phillip Lee
  • Luciana Berger
  • Sarah Wollaston
  • Antoinette Sandbach
  • Sam Gyimah

Independent Losers

  • Frank Field
  • David Gauke
  • Dominic Grieve
  • Anne Milton
  • Chris Williamson (Lost deposit)
  • Ivan Lewis (Lost deposit)
  • Gavin Shuker
  • Roger Godsiff

Tigger Losers

  • Anna Soubry
  • Mike Gapes
  • Chris Leslie

Turns out voters don’t take too kindly to party-hopping democracy dodgers when their time comes…

December 13, 2019 at 11:00 am

