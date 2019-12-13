Corbyn vs Farage on Peerages

Comments
How Labour Betrayed Their Supporters | UnHerd
The Big 2019 Election Quiz | Buzzfeed
Trapped into Trusting Tories on Brexit | ConWoman
How LBC Captured the Political Zeitgeist | FT
Blunkett Refuses to Back Corbyn | Mail
The Promise That Changed the Election | Comment Central
“Jeremy Corbyn is Negative on 50% of Doors.” | Buzzfeed
Ashfield: The Most Bet on Constituency | New Statesman
Time For Boris to Show His True Colours | Matthew Goodwin
Gender-Neutral Penguin Predicts Corbyn Win | PinkNews
Extreme Left’s Normalisation in UK | Medium
Lib Dems Admit £1.7bn Hole in Manifesto | Yahoo
The Big 2019 Election Quiz | Buzzfeed
Trapped into Trusting Tories on Brexit | ConWoman
How LBC Captured the Political Zeitgeist | FT
Blunkett Refuses to Back Corbyn | Mail
The Promise That Changed the Election | Comment Central
“Jeremy Corbyn is Negative on 50% of Doors.” | Buzzfeed
Ashfield: The Most Bet on Constituency | New Statesman
Time For Boris to Show His True Colours | Matthew Goodwin
Gender-Neutral Penguin Predicts Corbyn Win | PinkNews
Extreme Left’s Normalisation in UK | Medium
Lib Dems Admit £1.7bn Hole in Manifesto | Yahoo