Alan Johnson Demolishes Momentum ‘Cult’

Speaking on ITV shortly after the exit poll was announced, Alan Johnson absolutely took Momentum founder Jon Lansman to pieces:
“I’m afraid the working classes have always been a big disappointment for Jon and his cult”
Bang on.
Labour activist in North West complains…
“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”