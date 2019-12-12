What’s Going on Here?

Corbyn’s sole mate put her best foot forward today at the polling station, but Guido spotted something up with her election outfit. Would have thought Hackney Labour would be shoe-ins…

UPDATE: Clearly Diane was caught on the back foot; Meg Hillier has deleted her photo. Although Guido reckons the hilarity of the photo still has legs…

Corbynistas and even Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden are now claiming the picture is Photoshopped

 

The claim is trending on social media

The claim falls down, however, when you notice their ‘proof’ is from Diane’s Instagram yesterday

Guido’s always happy to fact check…

Tags:
People:
December 12, 2019 at 10:59 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The Guardian’s election editorial urges voters to back Labour with the compelling argument:

“The pain and hurt within the Jewish community, and the damage to Labour, are undeniable and shaming. Yet Labour remains indispensable to progressive politics.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.