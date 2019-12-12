What’s Going on Here?

Corbyn’s sole mate put her best foot forward today at the polling station, but Guido spotted something up with her election outfit. Would have thought Hackney Labour would be shoe-ins…

UPDATE: Clearly Diane was caught on the back foot; Meg Hillier has deleted her photo. Although Guido reckons the hilarity of the photo still has legs…

DT Diane Abbott: RT MegHillierMP: Great to link up with Diane Abbott to remind people to #VoteLabour #GeneralElection19 Hackney Labour Hackney South Labour… https://t.co/l9TEQD58jl — Tweets MPs Delete (@deletedbyMPs) December 12, 2019

Corbynistas and even Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden are now claiming the picture is Photoshopped

The claim is trending on social media

The claim falls down, however, when you notice their ‘proof’ is from Diane’s Instagram yesterday

Guido’s always happy to fact check…